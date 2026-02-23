Selectboard Meeting Summary

The selectboard met on Feb. 18. The selectboard was introduced to the new police chief, there was a discussion of the Hinesburg Nursery School building, a Windy Ridge funding proposal, and an ICE resolution discussion. Full article here.

Trillium Hill Farm Grows Veggies and Community

UVM intern Maeve O’Neil interviewed James and Sara Donegan about their farm, their CSA, the NOFA-VT program, and more. Full article here.

Q & A with Hinesburg Town Clerk and Treasurer Heather Roberts

Anna Gilmore, a UVM student doing an internship with Community News Service, sat down with Heather Roberts to discuss all she’s learned and loved during her unexpected career in town government. Full article here.

Hinesburg Recreation Department Spring Schedule

The Rec. Dept. has announced their spring schedule, as well as some summer camps, which often fill up quickly. Several signup deadlines are approaching, including March 15 for Champlain Valley Little League and Softball. Get all the info here.

Heat Pumps – Advantages, Problems, and Potential Solutions

Many Vermonters have installed heat pumps, but several factors are making it hard to take full advantage of their potential. Full article here.

Cody Stephenson, a contractor with Vermont Energy, installs a heat pump in October 2017. Courtesy of Efficiency Vermont.

Higher Education Honors

Last week, we mentioned the long list of Hinesburg students who achieved academic honors in the fall. We received quite a few more notices, so we’re mentioning it again!

Obituaries

Llewellyn “Welly” Cobden passed away in October. A Celebration of Life and a dedication ceremony will be held in April. Full obituary and details here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Hinesburg Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ground Level Conference Room, Town Hall. In person and zoom. Agenda and zoom/phone connection info available here. A Public Meeting portion of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. to collect community input on the draft 2026 Town Plan document. General information is available here.

Carpenter-Carse Library Trustees Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m. For information on how to join the zoom meeting, please email us at library@carpentercarse.org.

Thursday, Feb. 26