Five skaters were rescued off shore in Charlotte last week after the ice they were on broke away and left them stranded. (Courtesy photo Vergennes Fire Department) Full story, click here.

Tonight! Town Budget Informational Meeting

While it won’t be like the old town meetings, you get a chance to hear about and pose questions about the Hinesburg FY2027 tonight, Monday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. in the CVU library. Food and childcare will be provided so young families can attend. Other ways to find out more about the budget:

Other election news . . .

Early and absentee voting begins Feb. 11; voting day is March 3.

There is only one contested seat in the March 3 ballot : CVSD school board.

The CVSD budget informational meeting will be at 5 p.m., Monday, March 2, at CVU.

Hinesburg Attorney Appointed to Supreme Court

The vote was as narrow as the width of a gnat’s thigh: Hinesburg Attorney Michael Drescher, formerly the top prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office, needed Lt. Gov. John Rodgers to break a tie in the Senate to win his appointment to the Vermont Supreme Court. Democrats were concerned about his record under the Trump Administration. Full story, click here.

Isn’t this a nice winter picture?

It seems like we’ve been stuck in cold, cold, cold forever but Julie Rubaud has a new column that will keep your minds aimed toward spring and summer – gardening! Last month’s column had to do with how NOT to kill those houseplants of yours and how to continue to grow things in the winter months. Full story, click here.

And that reminds us . . .

Do you have a particular expertise that you’d like to share with our readers? We’re looking for columnists who can teach us some things about anything from carpentry to cooking, the outdoors to reducing electric consumption, plumbing to saving money, watercolors to water sports. Every thought about sharing your knowledge? If so, get in touch with us at editor@hinesburgrecord.org.

CVU sports roundup

CVU’s Sophia Zada-Silva drives to the net in the Redhawks’ victory against BFA-St. Albans. (Photo by Mark Bouvier.)

Last week the girls basketball team won two games, with their win over BFA-St. Albans the feature of a slideshow by photographer Mark Bouvier. Boys results in basketball and hockey also highlighted. Story and Slideshow, click here.

Mardi Gras fundraiser to support Hinesburg youth

The Hinesburg Youth Project invites the community to a Mardi Gras celebration and pancake dinner to support local youth preparing for a week of volunteer service in Washington, D.C., this summer. Mardi Gras Dinner will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Osborne Hall at the United Church of Hinesburg. Guests can enjoy a festive evening featuring hot pancakes, music, crafts, and community connection. Gluten-free pancakes will also be available. The event is open to everyone. Suggested donation $10 per person, $20 per family. Full story, click here.

In case you missed it . . .

Hinesburg’s new police chief starts next week

Chris Romance, a veteran of nearly 30 years with the Rockville Centre Police Department before retiring on Jan. 31, is our new police chief. He begins his new job with us Feb. 17. In announcing the hire, Town Manager Todd Odit noted Romance’s “experience in public safety, law enforcement, and emergency management, with a strong background in leadership, organizational development, and community-focused policing.” Last week, Odit added to his praise saying that he will be a good fit with the police department and the town. Full Story, click here.

Student chess player championships

The 39th Annual Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park, Vermont. Deadline for registering is March 23. Are you planning to compete? The Record would like to hear from you: news@hinesburgrecord.org for future coverage. Full story, click here.

Upcoming

Monday

Town Budget Informational Meeting, 6 p.m., CVU, food and childcare provided. (See above for more)

Tuesday

Hinesburg Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Carpenter Carse Library, or Zoom.

Wednesday