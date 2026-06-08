An Invitation: Come meet us!

We’d like to invite you to The Hinesburg Record Community Forum this week: Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room. Meet the people behind this local digital newspaper, learn more about what we do and what we’re hoping to do, and connect with neighbors in conversation. We would love to meet you and hear from you. The gathering will be an open, constructive space to share ideas, ask questions and strengthen our sense of community. We will also be introducing this year’s Hinesburg Record Summer Fellowship reporter.

Hinesburg Raises the Roof!

On Saturday, June 6, the Town Common was bustling with volunteers from town and workers from TimberHomes Vermont as they raised the timber frame pavilion in one day. The pavilion – to be named the Brian Busier Pavilion in honor of the late owner of Lantman’s Market – is intended as a central space for the community to gather. Read the full article here.

My Story: Throwing an Axe at My Wedding

We have another episode in our ongoing ‘My Story’ series which consists of an edited three- to six-minute audio of a Hinesburg resident telling a story about a memorable personal photograph. In this story, Denise Bouchard talks about the photo below – how it came to be and how for many years she competed in a variety of lumberjack sports in New England and in the National Championships in Wisconsin. Listen to the story here.

Higher Turnout for 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a precursor to the Vermont Special Olympics. Hinesburg’s participation in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 4 included seven runners, the youngest being an 11-year-old Girl Scout. Members of the Hinesburg Police Department, the Hinesburg Fire Department and the Richmond Police Department were in attendance. Read the full article here.

Traffic Stop Increases in April and May

This April, the Hinesburg Police Department participated in National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In addition to usual traffic control, Chief of Police Chris Romance said, the department paid special attention to individuals using their phones while driving, texting while driving, and generally behaving aggressively. Read the full article here.

Letters to the Editor Regarding Turf Field

We have four Letters to the Editor to share with you regarding the proposed artificial turf field at CVU. Former selectboard member Robert Bast urges CVSD board to respectfully decline offer of turf field to save Hinesburg’s water source which has been damaged before – at great cost. The Charlotte Conservation Commission also opposes the artificial turf field, and they lay out their reasoning in their letter to the CVSD board members. Jennifer Decker outlines her additional concerns after attending the CVSD school board meeting in May. CVSD Superintendent Adam Bunting urges people not to rush to judgment and says vote won’t come until after a scientific study the district has ordered.



And the principal spokesman of the Community Field Project sat down with opponents in a civil conversation last week.

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Seventh Summer of LCA Steward Program to Combat Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species

The Lewis Creek Association’s Boat Launch Steward Program teaches the public about invasive species concerns. Aquatic invasive plant species (AIS) have long threatened the health and populations of native plants in the Lewis Creek watershed. By forming dense mats of vegetation, AIS impede the activities of recreational boaters, swimmers, and anglers, while degrading ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Aquatic and riparian environments are fragile and sensitive to change. The health of these places is essential to the health of surrounding plants and animals. Read the full article here.

In case you missed it…

HCS Runners Brave Rain, Crush Goals at Vermont City Marathon

Members of the Hinesburg Community School XC and Track & Field teams turned Memorial Day weekend into a showcase of grit, teamwork, and impressive racing at the Vermont City Marathon. Read the full article and see more photos here.

Word of the Week – Benison

This positive, feel-good word made an appearance in two apocalyptic books (well, one book, one short story) that were both published in the ‘50s. Read all about it here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, June 9

Meet the Record, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room. See details above.

Recreation Commission Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, third floor conference room. Agenda here.

Conservation Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. Agenda here.

Wednesday, June 10

Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower level conference room and online via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Comedy Open Mic Night, 7:30-9 p.m. Moondog Tavern, Ballards Corner Road. More info here.

Thursday, June 11

Town Common Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall and via Zoom.

Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee Meeting, 7 p.m. Town Hall third floor conference room and via Zoom. More info here.

Saturday, June 13