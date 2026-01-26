CVU’s Scout Peirce drives to the basket in the team’s victory over South Burlington on Thursday. Click here for slideshow . Photos by Mark Bouvier. Boys team slideshow of Bouvier photos, click here.

And now the news …

We’ve got budgets …

The Champlain Valley School District took little time to pass its $107 million FY2027 budget unanimously on Tuesday night, the result of countless committee meetings and board meetings since September. The exact impact of this budget on our tax rate won’t be known until spring when all school budgets are in and the state figures reimbursements from the State Education Fund and when the governor and legislature decide whether to pass an additional “buy-down” expenditure to lower rates. Few residents have attended the various CVSD budget discussions, but there’s one last chance to get fully informed: The board will present and discuss the budget at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, at CVU and via Zoom. (The Record will post the Zoom link that day.) Full story and copy of budget, click here.

It was a much longer discussion at the Wednesday meeting of the Hinesburg selectboard where the $5 million budget was approved by a vote of 3-2. The opposition was over whether each of the fire and police department budgets should be presented in two votes: one a vote without proposed additional personnel and the other for the additional personnel. The fire department is seeking one new firefighter/EMT while the police department is seeking to return to staffing levels of 2022 with an additional officer to begin in January 2027. An informational meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 6, 2026, at CVU and via Zoom. (The Record will post the link when it is known.) Full story and copy of budget, click here.

The Record has reported extensively on this year’s budget process. To see past coverage including special reports, click here.

If you support our advertisers, you support us. Click image to link to Lantman’s website.

Gov. Scott condemns ICE violence: ‘Not acceptable’

In response to the second fatal shooting by ICE in Minnesota, Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026:

“Enough…it’s not acceptable for American citizens to be killed by federal agents for exercising their God-given and constitutional rights to protest their government.

“At best, these federal immigration operations are a complete failure of coordination of acceptable public safety and law enforcement practices, training, and leadership.

“At worst, it’s a deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens that’s resulting in the murder of Americans. Again, enough is enough.

“The President should pause these operations, de-escalate the situation, and reset the federal government’s focus on truly criminal illegal immigrants. In the absence of Presidential action, Congress and the Courts must step up to restore constitutionality.”

The state is proposing bans on wake-boats on a number of Vermont lakes, including Lake Iroquois. Photo by Cathy Ryan.

The state wants your opinion about potential ban of wake boats from Lake Iroquois

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is seeking public input on proposed changes to Vermont’s Use of Public Waters Rules. The changes would result in wake boats being banned from Lake Iroquois, and several other lakes in Vermont, where they are currently allowed. Full story, click here.

Are you a Hinesburg candidate? We want your statement.

Today, Jan. 26, 2026, is the deadline for registering with the Hinesburg Town Clerk’s office as a candidate for the March 3 ballot. If you have registered, The Record wants to post your bio, photo and statement prior to the beginning of absentee balloting on Feb. 11. No set questions, but we’d like you to tell us something about you, about your skills and priorities are and what you would do first if elected. Send your photo, candidate statement – max 1,200 words and/or five-minute audio file – to news@hinesburgrecord.org. Files should be .docx and/or .mp3 files. And don’t forget your photograph. DEADLINE: Feb. 9.

Support our advertisers, you support The Record. Click image for link to Waitsfield Telecom.

Hinesburg team competes in Lego robotic competition. Photo by Cathy Ryan.

HCS students compete with Lego

A team of students from the Hinesburg Community School participated in the FIRST®LEGO® League State Championship on Saturday, hosted at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction, Vermont. To get to the state championship, the team had to achieve a level of success at the Southern Regional Qualifier at Rutland High School on Dec. 6. Thirty-seven teams competed at the state championship. Full story, click here.

Upcoming

Free museum webinars

Shelburne Museum invites the public to participate in a series of free virtual and hybrid webinars this spring that offer behind-the-scenes perspectives, creative skill-building and scholarly insights inspired by the museum’s collections and exhibitions. Designed for audiences of all ages and experience levels, the programs connect art, history, and preservation through interactive formats. Advance registration is required for all programs. Go to shelburnemuseum.org/museum-from-home/webinars for more information and to register.

Student chess player championships

The 39th Annual Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park, Vermont. Deadline for registering is March 23. Are you planning to compete? The Record would like to hear from you: news@hinesburgrecord.org for future coverage. Full story, click here.

Town Meetings

Most town and school board meetings can be viewed live via Media Factory.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Planning Commission , 7 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting).

Library Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library.

In case you missed it …

CVSD Targeted by Feds

The U.S. Department of Education issued a press release last Wednesday saying its Office of Civil Rights is investigating 18 American school entities – including the Champlain Valley School District – for what it terms discrimination against women for its policies allowing transgender and gender non-conforming students to participate in all school activities, including sports. Superintendent Adam Bunting, saying the district was following Vermont law with its policy, said it would respond in time, but, in the meantime, vowed to protect and support all its students. Full story, click here.

Martin Luther King speech – audio

To remind us why we celebrated Martin Luther King last week (Jan. 19, 2026) and to remember his impact on this country in the 1960s, The Record posted the full audio and text of his famous speech, “I Have a Dream.” Have a listen by clicking here.

Friends of CVU Fundraiser

The Friends of CVU have launched an effort to raise $20,000 by mid-February to support 10 or more students who wish to participate in travel programs and have financial barriers in achieving this dream. Full story, click here.

Efficiency Vermont rebates

Vermonters can keep their New Year’s resolutions to save energy with 2026 rebates and financial support from Efficiency Vermont and partners across the state – including weatherization incentives while funding lasts. Full story, click here.

Town Common pavilion moves forward

The Town Common Committee got the necessary approvals recently to move forward with plans to build a pavilion on the new town common behind the police and fire stations. No tax money will be used: the committee is raising the necessary funds from private donations. If you wish to contribute, click here.

New Record Feature

We have created a new feature for you – a list of promoted businesses that serve our community. We are grateful for their support – as well as the support of businesses whose banners you see on this Weekly Record newsletter. Check it out and support local business.