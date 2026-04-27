Monkton Historical Society: Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things

Check out this article about Monkton Historical Society’s new museum, which opened last July. Full article here.

Volunteer curator Lauren Parren at the museum. Photo by Maeve O’Neil.

Save the Date: Special Mother’s Day of Music

The Hinesburg Artist Series (HAS) will celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a concert full of beautiful music on Sunday, May 10, at 4 p.m. in the CVU auditorium. Read the full article here.

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Green Mountain Conservation Camp Still Has Openings for Sessions This Summer

Tuition is just $300 for the week, including food, lodging, and equipment. Financial aid is available to all who inquire. Open to ages 12-14. Read the full article here.

Campers gain hands-on learning about wildlife conservation, Vermont’s ecology, forestry, hunting and fishing, campfire cooking and camping, hiking, canoeing and much more during GMCC’s week-long sessions.

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Obituary: Craig Steuart Lyman

Craig Steuart Lyman of Hinesburg passed away on April 21, 2026, after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. Read the full obituary here.

Obituary: Ellen E. Phelps

Ellen Elaine Phelps, born May 27, 1937, in Hinesburg passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of family, dedication, and enduring friendships. Read the full obituary here.

Obituary: Paullette “Paully” Russell

On Dec. 16, 2025, the world lost a master gardener, a peacock tamer, and a woman who was never afraid to speak her mind. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 24. Read the full obituary here.

in case you missed it…

Commentary: Philanthropy or Science?

A discussion of the motivations behind donations, particularly the potential donation of an artificial turf field for CVU, by Hinesburg resident and writer Bill Schubart. Read the full commentary here.

New Classes from Access CVU

Check out the classes offered by Access CVU, including a three-week weaving course with fiber artist Molly Hall, starting May 5.

Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

This week’s Word of the Week is “battledore.” That sounds amazing, right? Like some violent game tournament. Partially correct – it is a game, but not overly violent. It is the precursor to badminton. I read this word in the novel Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips. I decided to read a Pulitzer-Prize-Winning novel, and this was the winner for 2024. It is set during, and in the aftermath of, the Civil War, much of it taking place at a real location, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum located in Weston, West Virginia. In the mid-1800s, the idea came about that perhaps states (or at least regions) should have humane treatment facilities for the mentally ill. I really enjoyed the book and recommend it. Last we checked, Carpenter Carse Library has it on the shelf (waiting list for ebook).

Upcoming

Tuesday, April 28

Fighting Food Waste , 7-8 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. Join Kat Moody from CSWD for an eye-opening look into reducing food waste. More info here.

Conservation Commission Meeting, 7 p.m. Town Hall, main hall. Agenda and more info here.

Wednesday, April 29

Exhibition Preview – Norman Rockwell: At Home in Vermont, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom (in-person event is full). Presented by the Shelburne Museum. Registration required. More info here.

Thursday, April 30

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity Info Session, 6-7 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. Construction begins this spring on homes in Hinesburg. Learn more about volunteering or applying for a home at this session. More info here.

Saturday, May 2