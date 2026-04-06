The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
10h

Does the library still have singing events, with Rik Palieri ❓✌️🤠The Silver 🥈 Street Seranaders are tuning their 🎸 guitars, 🪕 banjos, and violin 🎻 fiddles ‼️👌👹♀️👋😇

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Bar Cohen's avatar
Bar Cohen
6h

It’s from 6-8pm

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