This Week's News and Information Update
The June 2 – June 9 Hinesburg Record Weekly roundup of news, events, information and What the Heck.
Jun 2
The Hinesburg Record
This Week's News and Information Update
May 2025
What the Heck?
Updated every Saturday morning.
May 31
The Hinesburg Record
What the Heck?
Letters to the Editor
New story, upcoming events, calendar and the new What the Heck?
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
Letters to the Editor
Hinesburg's Green Up Day a Success
Despite the rain, the cold 100 brave souls turned out to help clean up along the town's roads, a long-time tradition.
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
Hinesburg's Green Up Day a Success
Tasty Ratings
An entirely unscientific assessment of Vermont Smoke & Cure's meat sticks
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
Tasty Ratings
The June 2025 Issue of The Record
A PDF of the printed paper that arrives in every Hinesburg mailbox
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
The June 2025 Issue of The Record
VT Smoke & Cure Goes National
Hinesburg meat stick company gets major new distribution contracts; major hiring underway.
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
VT Smoke & Cure Goes National
Rik Palieri, An Old Folk Soul Still Singing
Hinesburg troubadour celebrates the past with new album
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
Rik Palieri, An Old Folk Soul Still Singing
Sixth Summer of LCA Steward Program to Combat Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species
By Kate Kelly and Olivia Welford
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
Sixth Summer of LCA Steward Program to Combat Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species
A Celebration of Poetry in Hinesburg
By Bill Schubart
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
A Celebration of Poetry in Hinesburg
SCHIP: A Landmark Year of Community Impact
The area foundation has funded numerous projects over the years through proceeds from its resale store at 5404 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482.
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
SCHIP: A Landmark Year of Community Impact
From the Editor: The Record Needs You!
An appeal for writers and photographers and some instructions on how to navigate this new home of ours
May 29
The Hinesburg Record
From the Editor: The Record Needs You!
