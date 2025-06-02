The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

May 2025

What the Heck?
Updated every Saturday morning.
Letters to the Editor
New story, upcoming events, calendar and the new What the Heck?
Hinesburg's Green Up Day a Success
Despite the rain, the cold 100 brave souls turned out to help clean up along the town's roads, a long-time tradition.
Tasty Ratings
An entirely unscientific assessment of Vermont Smoke & Cure's meat sticks
The June 2025 Issue of The Record
A PDF of the printed paper that arrives in every Hinesburg mailbox
VT Smoke & Cure Goes National
Hinesburg meat stick company gets major new distribution contracts; major hiring underway.
Rik Palieri, An Old Folk Soul Still Singing
Hinesburg troubadour celebrates the past with new album
Sixth Summer of LCA Steward Program to Combat Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species
By Kate Kelly and Olivia Welford
A Celebration of Poetry in Hinesburg
By Bill Schubart
SCHIP: A Landmark Year of Community Impact
The area foundation has funded numerous projects over the years through proceeds from its resale store at 5404 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482.
From the Editor: The Record Needs You!
An appeal for writers and photographers and some instructions on how to navigate this new home of ours
