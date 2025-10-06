We appreciate the support you’ve given us regarding our decision to halt the printed edition and become a live, vital, all-digital news organization. We’ve gained more subscribers (tell your friends) and some nice notes about the decision.

Selectboard Take Steps for Nov. 4 Bond Vote

The Hinesburg selectboard took the needed steps to warn a town-wide vote on Nov. 4 on two bond issues — one to connect the new well on the Haystack Crossing development to the town’s water supply — a cost that would be offset with revenues once the new developments begin and paid for by ratepayers only.

The other would pay for needed repairs to the deteriorating bridge on the Hollow Road and to fix the bridges and culverts on Beecher Hill Road, a necessity given that the road is the only access to the Town Garage.

Since the Beecher Hill project is a result of flooding in July 2024, it is eligible for FEMA reimbursement of 75 percent of the cost — providing FEMA comes through. Upon completion, the town would be eligible for another 12-17 percent from the state.

Town Manager Todd Odit reminded the selectboard that the bond issue, if approved, would only authorize the borrowing and would not require the town go through with the projects should the funds fall through. The Record will be posting detailed stories about each bond issue in the coming two weeks.

And mark your calendars: At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, the selectboard will hold a public informational meeting at Town Hall and via Zoom. (We’ll update you with the zoom address when it’s created.) For the full story, click here.

North Ferrisburgh Woman Killed on Silver Street

A 63-year-old woman driving south on Silver Street at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday night was killed when she was hit by a pickup driven by a Shelburne man traveling north in her southbound lane. A passing off-duty Milton fireman pulled the driver out of the burning pickup who was rushed to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries. Full story, click here.

A Celebration of Life for Linda Adams

Linda Adams, 75, passed away on Sept. 16. A celebration of her life will be held at Buck Ridge Barn (Hinesburg) on Nov. 8, 2025, from noon-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Audubon Vermont.

Hiking Trails to Close During Hunting Season

The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee continues to support deer hunting in both town forests as a management tool to prevent over-browsing by deer. Sections of both the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest will be closed to all recreation except hunting between Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Dec. 14. Full story here.

UPDATED: Lewis Creek Association release details on its annual celebration on Oct. 18.

The Lewis Creek Association plans a full day of field trips, canoe paddle, talks, landscape painting, refreshments and community on Saturday, Oct. 18 starting at 8 a.m. The Record has updated its story about the festivities and has included links to sign up for some of the activities. Full Story here.

It’s that time of year

Pumpkins — and apples — abound at area farms and orchards. The Guillemette Farm on Route 116 just over the Shelburne line is loaded with gourds, pumpkins and two heifers who love chocolate graham crackers. For a list of area orchards, click here.

Covid-19 Vaccines are here.

A reminder that the Vermont Health Department has opened up Covid 19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 5 without restriction and without a physician’s prescription. Medicare, Medicaid and the state’s two insurers will cover the shots. Kinney Drugs on Route 116 is now administering the Moderna vaccines which are safe regardless of which vaccine you had before. Click here for story and links to sign up.

Listen to your neighbors tell a story

Check out the new My Story series, which features memories told by Hinesburg residents in their own voice. We’ll roll these out weekly in January. The most recent is a sweet story about loons told by Ruth Ann Rhodes.

Experience a soccer game

The Record spent the afternoon photographing the JV girls soccer game on CVU Spirit Day (and a bit of the football game, too!) and we created a slideshow with crowd noise to give you a sense of what the game was like. Click here to watch.

Monday: Elders Meet up, 1 p.m., Carpenter Carse Library; stories, stories and more stories and pleasant company.

Tuesday: Development Review Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom link at time of meeting. On the agenda: Hinesburg Center 2, final plat for an 82-unit mixed use subdivision on a 46.2-acre property near Creekside.

Wednesday: CANCELLED: The Planning Commission will not meet as, er, planned.

Thursday: Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m. on Google Meets: https://meet.google.com/kks-okby-ejy

Friday: Girl Scouts will meet, 5-8 p.m. at the Hinesburg United Church Parish Hall.

