Some 1,600 strong read this newsletter each week. That number is rising. We are gaining more subscribers every day. Thank you. We are glad you appreciate The Record’s transition to a digital weekly. This newsletter comes from our website, hinesburgrecord.org, which is updated almost daily and contains much information not highlighted here. Check out the site. (And if you’re asked to subscribe, go ahead! It’s free.)

We generally confine our emails to only this Monday morning newsletter. Sometimes news warrants another. A week ago Sunday we sent out a Special Report on why the fire and police departments are asking for such large increases in their respective parts in the town’s draft FY2027 budget. The story is here. Within 36 hours, 1,700 people had read it, many filled out our poll(s) and sent us notes telling us how you feel. We’ll keep on it. We hope you’ll keep reacting to us, the news and town issues, because your voice matters.

On Dec. 10 we will publish our final print issue, a huge step for us to becoming a more timely and vital part of your lives. As a nonprofit we depend on three things:

Advertising. Early conversations with advertisers indicate many will continue to support us, though our rates – and income – will be much lower;

Grants. (Updated) We are excited to announce we just received a $5,000 grant from a collaboration between the state and Vermont Community Foundation. Full story.

Your donations. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we are most dependent on the generosity of our readers. We hope you will consider supporting us. Thank you. The link below takes you to ways you can sustain this news organization. The more support you give us, the more we can do.

Cost of Fourth of July fireworks has, er, skyrocketed

The selectboard got a shocker in its meeting on Wednesday: the company that puts on the town’s annual fireworks display announced a 60 percent increase in its 2026 price to $20,000, an increase of $7,500 over last year. This was the biggest surprise of the draft budgets presented at the meeting; selectboard members and Recreation Director Jen McCuin were none too happy about it. One board member said it was “too rich for my blood” considering the economy and the needs for the coming year. Town Manager Todd Odit said staff will present some ideas for the selectboard to consider at its next budget meeting including ending the fireworks. Time is limited, though; the town has to pay half – $10,000 – by mid-January and before the town votes to reserve a spot in their fireworks schedule. We’d like to know what you think. Go to the story and fill out the poll.

New business and a new way to eat oatmeal

Morning oatmeal is pretty simple, cook forever, add raisins, walnuts and cinnamon, scoop in bowl add a little milk and eat. Right? Well … there’s another way to think about it. Kathleen and Chris Rivard of Hinesburg have found some savory combinations for a fulsome oatmeal, er, meal, dubbing them Southwest Omelet, Street Corn Taco, Shaken Espresso, Vermont Apple Pie, and Mexican Hot Chocolate, to name a few. They’ve also figured out how to freeze dry it so all you have to do is pour in hot water and eat. So far Offbeat Oats is available at Lantman’s, but they’ve got big plans. Full story.

Haystack Crossing is moving along, though slowly

It’s been 11 years since developers first proposed the largest development in Hinesburg’s history, and this summer work began to prepare the site for Phase 1 which includes 40 single-family homes, 16 traditional townhouse units and a 50-unit congregate senior apartment building with 10,000 square feet of support space. Developers have installed water and electricity and hope to finish a road and start one house during the winter. Full story.

Sometimes Thanksgiving brings chaos

An audio story to amuse you as you make those pies and stuff the bird. Rik Palieri recounts a Thanksgiving years ago where the planets and his mother’s beautiful Caddy were misaligned. Audio story here.

CVU teacher to talk about his new book

Mark your calendars: Tyler Alexander, a history and government teacher at CVU, is set to give a talk at Carpenter-Carse Library at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 about his book about the Civil War. Framed with remarkably detailed letters from a Glover, Vermont, soldier, Alexander gives the letters context with his own research and historical records. The book, “If I Can Get Home This Fall,” was published this fall by University of Nebraska Press. Pulitzer-Prize winning historian James McPherson said the book contains “some of the best and most moving of the thousands of Civil War letters I have encountered.” Full story.

Folklife center looking for applications for unique program

Vermont Folklife is accepting applications for the 2026 Vermont Community Fellows Program, an initiative to build community-based, action-oriented field research. The application process ends Dec. 14. In its second year, the Community Fellows Program provides funding, practical skills, and ongoing mentorship to Vermont residents over the age of 18 to focus on a community need within a collaborative structure. Is there anyone in Hinesburg who wants to apply? Stipend and support to tackle a major issue in Hinesburg of your choosing. Full Story.

Giving thanks for the town of Hinesburg’s volunteers

The other night, The Record attended a Development Review Board meeting. The discussion centered on the work that comes after the DRB conditionally approves a project: DRB coordinator, Mitchel Cypes, draws up the conditions of approval in detail – often dozens of items. Then the DRB goes over each item, one by one, and debates stipulations about everything from storm runoff and roads, to sidewalks and open space, where should the open space be and what should be done first and whether or not a light for a crosswalk should be required now or later. And so on. And so on. What The Record saw in those two hours or so of the meeting were Hinesburg volunteers devoting enormous amounts of time and energy and attention to ensure the best possible outcome – and development – for the town. The Record thanks the DRB members for their service. And we give thanks to all the many volunteers who help make Hinesburg a special place to live.

A reminder for those needing to replace Medicare Advantage plans

A total of 51,000 Vermonters – including many Hinesburg residents – were hit with news last month that their Medicare Advantage Plans were being dropped and they had to find alternative supplemental plans. In this era of sometimes catastrophically high medical bills, supplemental plans offer seniors some protection – at some cost. And, in this case, considerable more cost. State officials have told The Record that there was little they could do to prevent the Advantage Plan insurers from leaving the state. But they remind seniors that while they have an extended deadline to sign up for a new supplemental plan – Jan. 26, they shouldn’t wait that long. State officials and insurance brokers have told The Record that to ensure coverage come Jan. 1, 2026, you must sign up by Dec. 7. Here’s a resource for you to compare plans and sign up.

In brief

The CVU girls cross country team are headed to the Nationals – again. On Saturday they came in second in the Northeast Regionals. Full Story.

Town Manager Todd Odit is seeking two Hinesburg volunteers to serve on the committee interview finalists for police chief. If you are interested, contact Odit. Full Story.

State Police nabbed two people on Saturday morning after they eluded a traffic stop, sped off and then rolled their car over on North Road near the town drop-off center. Full story.

The final print issue of The Hinesburg Record will be published Dec. 10. If you have any news you haven’t sent us, send it by Wednesday to news@hinesburgrecord.org. Thanks.

Bruce Schulman and a creation. Photo by John Penoyar

My Story: Hinesburg resident shares love for painting

Bruce Schulman talks about living in Hinesburg and his drive to paint. His style is unique and, as he says “people like it.” Hinesburg artist and musician John Penoyar interviewed Bruce and put together this engaging ‘video.’ Click here to experience the story.

Saturday