Don’t Forget to Vote on Tuesday

CORRECTION: The Vermont State Primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Polls at Hinesburg Town Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Look for results here Tuesday night. For a host of links to information about the primary and the candidates, visit VTDigger’s primary election guide. While local primary candidates are uncontested, there are multiple candidates in each party for some of the statewide offices. (Note: The polls open at 7 a.m. NOT 9 a.m. as originally stated.)

Hinesburg Then & Now – Photo Challenge #2

This is a new regular feature in The Record. We’ll share a historical photo and ask you to guess what it is, where it is or, if it’s a person, who it is. You’ll have a week to guess (or tell us what you know) in the comments of the full article here. This building burned down in 1904 but was rebuilt to the same specifications – width, length, height – as this one and in the exact same place and is still standing today. What building is it? And where is it located?

Hinesburg’s First National Night Out

Hinesburg joined almost 17,000 other communities across the country on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in hosting National Night Out – an initiative led by police departments that seeks to build and strengthen relationships between public safety agencies and the neighborhoods they serve. Read all about it in the full article here.

Support The Record’s advertisers and you support us.

Dennis Willmott’s Celebration of Life

Dennis Willmott’s Celebration of Life on Friday, July 31, paid tribute to the musician’s rich, energetic life and all those he touched during it. Speakers, such as close friend of Willmott’s Dan Whalen, remembered Willmott’s vigor and humor. Read the full article here.

The Recreation Department’s Fall Recreation Guide is Available

The Hinesburg Recreation Dept. has published their Fall Recreation Guide in PDF form, which is available here.

Turf Field Updates

Lawyer Makes a Declaration and CVSD Board Responds

After a lawyer, representing Responsible Growth Hinesburg and several residents, declared that the board’s actions at its June 30 meeting were illegal, the board responded saying that its actions were proper.

August 5 Selectboard Meeting Discussion

The selectboard meeting on Aug. 5 included a discussion about the turf field. Read more in this article. Adam Bunting, CVSD Superintendent, read a statement at that meeting. You can read his full statement here.

If you support our advertisers, you are supporting The Record.

Life on the Head of a Pin: A Passive Choice

What does it mean when a medical protocol becomes a routine, something you just do, something you don’t notice? Nate’s latest article discusses defaults and choice. You can read it here.

“Life on the Head of a Pin” is a monthly column. The author was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly 15 years ago.

Word of the Week – Ponderous

It might not mean what you think. Plus, a discussion of author Philip K. Dick, whom you may not have heard of, but you’ve heard of movie adaptations of his books (such as Total Recall and Minority Report). Read the full article here.

In case you missed it …

The Leavenworths Return Home

Two early 1800s paintings of Hinesburg residents Betsy Hurlbut Leavenworth and her stepson, Henry Levin Wentworth have been gifted to the Town of Hinesburg, and have been hung at Town Hall. Read more in the full article here.

Kinney’s AI Has Led to Delays, Incorrect Information and Privacy Concerns

Earlier this summer, amid a nationwide wave of AI technology entering healthcare systems, Kinney Drugs implemented a new AI assistant for prescription refill services, lauding the tool as a way to improve communication and efficiency. But customers say it’s doing the opposite – it’s causing problems. Read the full article here.

Upcoming:

Monday, Aug. 10

VT State Archives Speaker Series : “Lost Graves: Burials on the Grounds of the Vermont State Hospital, 1891-1913” by Anne Donahue. 1:30–3:30 p.m. in Room 11 at the Vermont State House and streaming live here. More info here and here.

Music Monday at the East Monkton Church, 7-8 p.m. Paul Lyons will be performing. More info here.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

DEIB Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m. Town Hall

Recreation Commission meeting , 6-8 p.m. Town Hall

Conservation Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library. Details and agenda here.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Planning Commission Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Details and agenda here.

Hinesburg Concerts in the Park Series, 6:30-8:30 p.m. behind the Hinesburg Community School. This week, The Fog is performing. More info here.

Thursday, Aug. 13