Candidate Statements

We’ve got candidate statements from Merrily Lovell, Paul Lamberson, Cassandra Townshend, and Katie Nickitas on our website. Read up, so that you can be an informed voter on Tuesday, March 3. Early ballots are available, and you can vote early at the Town Clerk’s office up until noon on Monday, March 2. You can request that early ballots be mailed to you or a family member by calling the Town Clerk’s office at 802-482-2281 ext. 1 or emailing hroberts@hinesburg.org or kfrazier@hinesburg.org.

Gardening Column

Get the dirt on indoor seed starting with this article by Julie Rubaud (with help from Kat Consler).

Hinesburg Resident Rides for Research

Hinesburg’s Lisa Patterson participated in Pan-Mass Challenge’s (PMC) 11th annual Winter Cycle, an indoor spin cycling event which raises funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Read the full article here.

Are We at a Returning Point in Humankind’s History on Earth?

Hinesburg’s Bill Schubart ponders whether we are at the point where we should pause to unravel and rethink the legacy of some of the beliefs that prior eras have imposed on us, in his latest column.

Read about Madcap Mushrooms, a gourmet mushroom farm based in North Ferrisburgh. If you don’t like mushrooms, they’re hoping they can change your mind. Full article here.

Higher Education Honors

We have a long list of Hinesburg college students who have achieved academic honors. Note that many schools automatically send honors to us. If your student isn’t listed and you’d like their achievement to be added, email us at news@hinesburgrecord.org. We’re happy to honor all kinds of achievements, such as graduating from a trade school or apprenticeship program.

Obituaries

We have two obituaries to share with you – Mary Baldwin and Eleanore Susan Karkos Berry.

Upcoming

Monday, Feb. 16

Reservations required by Monday for Senior Meal – see Thursday.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

CVSD School Board Meeting – 6 p.m., CVU library and also via Zoom (Meeting ID: 853 1290 1227 Passcode: cvsd11) and One Tap Mobile: 1-646-931-3860 Passcode: 146754

Development Review Board Meeting – 7 p.m.

Hinesburg Youth Project Mardi Gras fundraising dinner, 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg. More info here.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Selectboard Meeting – 6 p.m. in person and remotely by Zoom with this link or (929) 205 6099 Meeting ID: 823 7688 9332 Passcode: 054047. Agenda available here.

Free “Nature Drawing for All” Zoom Webinar by the Shelburne Museum – Noon-1 p.m. More info here.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Age Well Community Meal for Seniors – St. George, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 21