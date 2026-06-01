Hinesburg Raises the Roof!

This Saturday, June 6, volunteers from Hinesburg will erect a timber frame pavilion on the Town Common… in one day! You’re invited to come watch the work, and cheer on the crew. More details here.

Memorial Day Service Well-Attended Despite Sprinkles

In spite of overcast skies and a few raindrops, the Memorial Day Service on May 25 was well-attended. Read the full article and see more photos here.

Celebrate National Trails Day by Helping the Trails Committee Spruce Up Our Trails on June 6

Hinesburg has a great network of trails, called The Hinesburg Area Recreational Trails, also known as H.A.R.T. The Hinesburg Trails Committee is inviting everyone to help make these trails ever better. On Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. they’ll be gathering at Town Hall to head out and work on some projects, followed by a pizza party. They ask that you email hinesburgtrailsvt@gmail.com if you are interested in joining or want more information. There are a few more details on our In Brief page.

Shelburne Museum Showcases Student Artwork

Kindergarteners and first grade students from Hinesburg Community School, the King Street Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington displayed artwork at the Shelburne Museum as part of the Olivia & Leslie Foundation Art + Math Program – an initiative designed to foster creativity, confidence, and social-emotional development at an early age. Read the full article here.

Finley Young, 6, a student at Hinesburg Elementary School in Hinesburg, Vermont, points out her artwork on view at Shelburne Museum on May 16, 2026

HCS Runners Brave Rain, Crush Goals at Vermont City Marathon

Members of the Hinesburg Community School XC and Track & Field teams turned Memorial Day weekend into a showcase of grit, teamwork, and impressive racing at the Vermont City Marathon. Read the full article and see more photos here.

How to hike in the rain … and enjoy it.

Our outdoors columnist offers some tips on how to cope with the rain and fog and cold when hiking in, well, typical Vermont spring weather. Read Philip Werner’s monthly column here.

In case you missed it…

An Invitation: Come meet us!

We’d like to invite you to The Hinesburg Record Community Forum on Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room. Come meet the people behind our local digital newspaper, learn more about what we do and what we’re hoping to do, and connect with neighbors in conversation. We would love to meet you and hear from you. The gathering will be an open, constructive space to share ideas, ask questions and strengthen our sense of community. We will also be introducing this year’s Hinesburg Record Summer Fellowship reporter.

A Crankie Fest at Hinesburg Community School

For weeks, third graders at Hinesburg Community School have been hard at work, learning songs, writing lyrics and creating art as part of a ‘cranky’ project. Crankies are an old storytelling art form in which a long, illustrated scroll is wound onto two spools which are loaded into a box with a viewing window and, yes, cranks at the top to move the scroll forward as a song is played or story told. Read more, and see videos of the students narrating their crankies here.

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Word of the Week – Overweening

By Cathy Ryan

Don’t you love learning a new word you can use to describe someone you’re not fond of? Learn about overweening, and a book by Winnie-the-Pooh author A. A. Milne that you’ve probably never heard of – yet he at one point described it as his best book. Read the full article here.

Author A. A. Milne with his son Christopher Robin

Upcoming

Tuesday, June 2

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hinesburg Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Details, agenda, and zoom info here.

Wednesday, June 3

Selectboard Meeting, 6 -8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom.

Thursday, June 4

Comedy Open Mic Summer Part II, 7:30-9ish p.m. at Frost Beer Works, Commerce Street. Details here.

Saturday, June 6