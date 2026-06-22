The Weekly Record – June 22, 2026
Affordable Housing update; selectboard pushback on the Town Common; closures in the Town Forest; and much more.
Habitat Happenings – Six Affordable Housing Opportunities
Six new homes in two separate buildings will soon be built by Habitat for Humanity on Mechanicsville Road. Read about options to purchase one of the homes, and about volunteer opportunities, in the full article by the Affordable Housing Committee.
Selectboard Pushes Back on Town Common
At their June 17 meeting, the selectboard and Assistant Town Manager Joy Grossman expressed concerns about the proposed playground, costs and maintenance responsibilities. The Town Common Committee sought approval from the selectboard to order the playground equipment. The selectboard requested a formal budget spreadsheet and physical maintenance plan to be presented before approving the plan. Read the full article, including other selectboard meeting items, here.
Forest Management in the Hinesburg Town Forest
The Economou Road parking area will be temporarily closed to parking, and the Enchanted Forest Trail will soon be temporarily closed, due to logging operations. Check out all the details in the full article by the Town Forest Committee.
CVU News
Letter to the Editor
Hinesburg resident Geri Knortz wrote to us regarding the proposed turf field. They believe estimates of income from proposed artificial turf field fail to consider the costs associated with putting on events. Read her letter here.
Obituary: David Claude Rondeau
David Claude Rondeau, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on June 7, 2025, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Read the full obituary here.
Obituary: Dennis Willmott
Accomplished blues guitarist Dennis Willmott was known far and wide for his skill, friendship and mentoring. The longtime Hinesburg resident died Sunday, June 14, surrounded by friends and family. Read the full obituary, and view a video of his “last gig” with friends, here.
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Word of the Week – Nonce
This interesting word was used in a Stephen King book I read recently, but I also found it in an 1864 short story by Scottish author, poet and Congregational minister George MacDonald. He is considered the founding father of modern fantasy writing and was a mentor to Lewis Carroll. Read all about nonce, MacDonald, and a warning about an alternative meaning for nonce here.
In case you missed it…
Recreation News and 4th of July Schedule
It’s just around the corner – the Fourth of July! Although there won’t be fireworks, there will be a parade and other activities. See details, and read other Recreation Dept. news here.
Hinesburg Record Editor Receives Award
Burlington City Arts announced Saturday, June 13, that Geoffrey Gevalt is this year’s recipient of the Herb Lockwood Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts. Read the full article here.
Upcoming
Tuesday, June 23
Energy & Climate Action Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom.
Wednesday, June 24
Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.
The Power of Singing. Hinesburg Resists will be hosting “The Power of Singing” 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg’s Parish Hall. Local musician Rik Palieri will be joined by members of the Central Vermont Solidarity Singers. Details here.
The Underwater Archaeology of the American Revolution on Lake Champlain, a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Carpenter-Carse Library. 7-8 p.m. Details here.
Thursday, June 25
Shelburne Museum’s Summer Nights, 5-7:30 p.m. Admission is free. On select summer nights, the museum extends their hours so you can visit galleries, listen to live music, savor fantastic food truck bites, enjoy a picnic, and stroll through the gardens. Live music from The Tenderbellies. Details here.