Habitat Happenings – Six Affordable Housing Opportunities

Six new homes in two separate buildings will soon be built by Habitat for Humanity on Mechanicsville Road. Read about options to purchase one of the homes, and about volunteer opportunities, in the full article by the Affordable Housing Committee.

Selectboard Pushes Back on Town Common

At their June 17 meeting, the selectboard and Assistant Town Manager Joy Grossman expressed concerns about the proposed playground, costs and maintenance responsibilities. The Town Common Committee sought approval from the selectboard to order the playground equipment. The selectboard requested a formal budget spreadsheet and physical maintenance plan to be presented before approving the plan. Read the full article, including other selectboard meeting items, here.

Forest Management in the Hinesburg Town Forest

The Economou Road parking area will be temporarily closed to parking, and the Enchanted Forest Trail will soon be temporarily closed, due to logging operations. Check out all the details in the full article by the Town Forest Committee.

CVU News

Letter to the Editor

Hinesburg resident Geri Knortz wrote to us regarding the proposed turf field. They believe estimates of income from proposed artificial turf field fail to consider the costs associated with putting on events. Read her letter here.

Obituary: David Claude Rondeau

David Claude Rondeau, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on June 7, 2025, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Read the full obituary here.

Obituary: Dennis Willmott

Accomplished blues guitarist Dennis Willmott was known far and wide for his skill, friendship and mentoring. The longtime Hinesburg resident died Sunday, June 14, surrounded by friends and family. Read the full obituary, and view a video of his “last gig” with friends, here.

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Word of the Week – Nonce

This interesting word was used in a Stephen King book I read recently, but I also found it in an 1864 short story by Scottish author, poet and Congregational minister George MacDonald. He is considered the founding father of modern fantasy writing and was a mentor to Lewis Carroll. Read all about nonce, MacDonald, and a warning about an alternative meaning for nonce here.

In case you missed it…

Recreation News and 4th of July Schedule

It’s just around the corner – the Fourth of July! Although there won’t be fireworks, there will be a parade and other activities. See details, and read other Recreation Dept. news here.

Hinesburg Record Editor Receives Award

Burlington City Arts announced Saturday, June 13, that Geoffrey Gevalt is this year’s recipient of the Herb Lockwood Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts. Read the full article here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, June 23

Energy & Climate Action Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom.

Wednesday, June 24

Planning Commission Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

The Power of Singing . Hinesburg Resists will be hosting “The Power of Singing” 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg’s Parish Hall. Local musician Rik Palieri will be joined by members of the Central Vermont Solidarity Singers. Details here.

The Underwater Archaeology of the American Revolution on Lake Champlain, a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Carpenter-Carse Library. 7-8 p.m. Details here.

Thursday, June 25