Gary Mashia

Obituary: Gary Mashia, a 45-year-employee of Lantman’s

A celebration of life for Gary Glenn Mashia will be held at the Buck Ridge Barn from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 – Gary’s birthday. He would have been 62. Full obituary, click here.

A hold-up in FEMA final approvals

The selectboard learns that the Washington, D.C., fight over the Department of Homeland Security budget has delayed final approval of funding for bridge projects on Beecher Hill Road. Full story, click here.

Firefighter hit by car – not seriously injured

While responding to a report of a vehicle hitting a guardrail and sitting the roadway, a firefighter was “lightly struck” when the driver decided to continue driving. Read fire department Chief Nadeau’s full press release here.

We are so appreciative of the major advertising support of Lantman’s Market. Please support them.

Kelsey Pasteris (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

Kelsey Pasteris announces bid for State House

Kelsey Pasteris, a nurse who moved to Hinesburg in 2018, announced last week that she is a Democratic candidate for the Hinesburg seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. The seat is currently held by incumbent Rep. Phil Pouech, who has decided to step down. Full story, with audio, click here.

Applications Due by March 31 for Governor’s Institutes of Vermont Summer Programs

GIV’s summer learning experiences run for one to two weeks, and are open to any and every Vermont ninth-, tenth-, and eleventh-grade student. They offer experiential learning, interacting, and discovery using advanced resources and professional guidance. The residential experiences, held on Vermont college campuses, have a sliding scale for tuition, putting it in reach for all families. But applications are due March 31! Read the full article here.

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Williston Area Lions Offer Two $1,000 Scholarships

The Williston Area Lions Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating CVU students. More info here.

CVSD electric buses burn

Four electric school buses parked at Allen Brook School in Williston caught fire Wednesday night causing Allen Brook to close for two days and Williston Central for one. District, state and the manufacturer are looking into what caused the fire. Full story, click here.

Please check out our new Promoted Content section featuring upcoming events at

and Papa Nick’s menu addition of corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on a rare Tuesday opening, March 17 …

In case you missed it …

A conversation with Hinesburg’s new police chief

Chris Romance has begun his new job as police chief, and he brings to Hinesburg a penchant for community policing and engagement and a wealth of experience. Full story, click here.

My Story: Finding an old story in an old picture

How finding a photograph from 1900, and getting the people in it identified in the nick of time, led to a story about ancestors. To hear the audio story, click here.

An analysis of the Town Meeting Day vote

The budgets passed easily – surprisingly easily to some. Read our news analysis here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, March 17

CVSD School Board Meeting, 6-9 p.m. at the CVU high school library or by Zoom (Meeting ID: 891 6859 0464, Passcode: cvsd11)

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In person at Town Hall, by Zoom (Meeting ID: 844 8156 5757, Password: 123456), or watch live on Media Factory website or on Comcast Channel 17 or 1084. The topic is the cheese plant, more info here.

Wednesday, March 18

Selectboard Meeting, 6 p.m. In person and via Zoom (Meeting ID: 847 7025 5215, Passcode:185282) or watch live on Media Factory website or on Comcast Channel 1084. Agenda available here.

Thursday, March 19

Beginner Tai Chi class for those ages 60-plus at 9 a.m. at St. Jude's Church. More info here.

Town Common Committee Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room or via Zoom (Meeting ID: 816 3272 1046, Password: 206212). Agenda available here.

Saturday, March 21