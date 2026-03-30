Carpenter-Carse Library Art Night Raises Nearly $10,000 for Community Room Expansion

The first annual Carpenter-Carse Library Art Night Benefit on March 14 raised Nearly $10,000 for the Community Room Expansion. Read the full article here.

Speaking of the Library,

April Events at Carpenter Carse Library

Check out the full calendar of events at the Library, including a Community Art Project called Who We Are, where the public is invited to come together to create a lasting and meaningful piece of public art. Read more here.

Free Spring Kids and Maternity Clothing Swap

This free event is for anyone seeking children’s or maternity clothing. The swap will be held at the United Church of Hinesburg’s Osborne Parish Hall on Saturday, April 4, from 9-11 a.m. For more info, including when and where you can drop off clothing, click here.

Hinesburg Community School Students Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Vermont

Students and staff from HCS’s fifth through eighth grades took a chilly leap into Lake Champlain on Saturday, March 14, raising thousands of dollars in support of Special Olympics Vermont. Full article and more photos here.

Obituary: Matthew A. Spiro

Matthew A. Spiro, a longtime resident of Hinesburg, died on Feb. 15. Read the full obituary here.

Hinesburg Nursery School Awarded Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant

HNS has been awarded a portion of the Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant, a program that supports children under 18 years of age in Stewart’s Shops markets. It will go toward rebuilding the fire escape so that they can better utilize the newly acquired upstairs space. Read the full story here.

Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

The word that I chose for this week’s Word of the Week truly lead me down the rabbit hole of research. This week’s word is “tantalus”. It sounds like a creature might be encountered on Star Trek.

I came across this word while reading The Hogfather by Terry Pratchett on my kindle. The sentence was, “His hand hovered over the Guild’s ancient and valuable tantalus, with its labeled decanters of Mur, Nig, Trop, and Yeksihw.” The kindle’s definition was “a stand in which decanters of liquor can be locked up though still visible.”

But when I looked it up online, I also found “Tantalus, son of Zeus, was condemned to eternal hunger and thirst in Tartarus for serving his son to the gods at a banquet.” Well, that’s… disturbing.

Apparently this is the source of the word “tantalize”!

Terry Pratchett, the author of The Hogfather, where I first read this word, was a very prolific writer of fantasy novels, most of which take place in “Discworld”. If you see a book available at Carpenter Carse or Vermont’s ebook library, you might wonder whether it matters in what order you read the books. I suggest reading up on Pratchett’s Subseries on Wikipedia. Although that may lead you down a whole other rabbit hole…

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In case you missed it …

My Story: How I Got Hooked on the Pipes

Hinesburg musician Rik Palieri tells the story of how he became entranced with Polish bagpipes. Listen to the audio story here.

CVU Students Present Spring One Acts

Get ready to laugh and cry as CVU High School Theater presents its Student-Directed One Act Plays! Tickets went on sale March 28, with performances April 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, at 1 p.m. More info here.

Upcoming

Wednesday, April 1

Thursday, April 2

Folk Jam - Live Music with SongFarmers of Hinesburg: 6 - 8 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. More info here.

Gone Guys Screening at CVU - 7-8:30 p.m. This is a Vermont-produced documentary exploring the growing disengagement of boys and young men from school, work, and our community. CVU Auditorium. Free & Open to the Public. More info here.

Saturday, April 4