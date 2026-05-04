My Story: Rufus Patrick

Mr. Music of Hinesburg talks about his family heritage of playing in bands that led him to start the Hinesburg Community Band in 1996 in this audio story on our website. A 30th Anniversary concert is upcoming May 10 at 4 p.m. at CVU.

Almost Time to Plant Potatoes

Our bi-monthly gardening column offers ideas on how and when and what types of tubers to plant this spring. Did you know that in New England, dandelions can be used as a reasonable gauge to tell if the soil has dried and warmed enough for potatoes to be comfortable? Read more here.

Promoted Content: Pleasant Mount Farm Opens! Check out the flyer about this Huntington greenhouse. Coupons, too!)

Thanks to Lantman’s for their support.

May News and Events at the Library

Check out the latest news and events at Hinesburg’s Carpenter Carse Library, including some new reading displays.

Summer Theater Returns to Williston

Hinesburg couple Connor Kendall and Merrill Cameron star as Will and Viola in Shakespeare in Love, running June 11-20 at the Isham Barn. Read the full story here.

If you support our advertisers, you are supporting The Record. Click Trillium’s banner ad to find out more about signing up for their CSA and growing season.

The Most Dangerous Creature in Vermont

Our Outdoors Columnist Philip Werner discusses how Lyme disease-carrying ticks remain a major health concern for residents and visitors. Read the full article here.

in case you missed it…

Special Mother’s Day of Music

The Hinesburg Artist Series (HAS) will celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a concert full of beautiful music on Sunday, May 10, at 4 p.m. in the CVU auditorium. Read the full article here.

Monkton Historical Society: Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things

Check out this article about Monkton Historical Society’s new museum, which opened last July. Full article here.

Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

This week’s Word of the Week is “ell.” Because I was quite wordy discussing the 1895 book in which I read this word, we’re trying something new – putting the WotW in a separate article which you can read here.

Upcoming

Wednesday, May 6

Selectboard Meeting , 6 p.m. at Town Hall and by Zoom. Agenda and Zoom details here.

Korean Lotus Flower Lantern Workshop, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. Join us to create your own lotus lantern, symbols of purity and resilience in Korea. We'll also watch a short cultural film about Korea. More info here.

Thursday, May 7

Homespun Comedy Open Mic Nite , at Frost Beer Works. Sign-up at 7 p.m., show 7:30-9:30 p.m. More info here.

Deadline is May 7 for registering for the May 12 Age Well Senior Meal at St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall, 72 Church St. in Shelburne. Check-in time is 11:30 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. More info here.

Saturday, May 9