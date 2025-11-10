Yep. It’s ‘Stick Season.’ Photo by gg.

We have, in essence, changed from a monthly (10 times a year) print edition to a weekly; this newsletter being what we send out to highlight news that has been posted and upcoming events.

Do follow the links and stop by the site because we update with new stories during the week. And remember, too, to subscribe so that you can get this newsletter every Monday and can comment on the stories we are providing. We want to hear from you.

Next year’s town budget headed much higher

The selectboard got its first heads up on the proposed increases in next year’s budget that will be coming their way – and yours as well. Town Manager Todd Odit noted that both the police and fire departments are pushing to increase staff to provide more complete public safety coverage of the community. Is a local option tax in the offing? Click here for full story.

CVU girls do it again.

The CVU girls cross country team won the New England Interscholastic meet on Saturday for the third year in a row. CVU had two top-10 finishers and will now prepare for the Northeast Regionals in Wappinger Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 22. The girls’ victory over all other high schools in New England was the sixth time CVU has done that in the last 10 years. Click here for full story.

And speaking of CVU …

CVU students advocate for required Women in History unit

Eloise Glasscoe, a CVU junior, and her club have been meeting with school and political leaders to persuade them to establish a required Women in History unit at the high school. They say that women are too often ignored in regular school history curriculum. On Wednesday, they’ll make their case to the public at an event at Shelburne’s Pearson Library. Pizza, conversation and a few short speeches. Click here for full story.

And speaking of our schools …

Test scores, student survey offer bright picture

The Champlain Valley School District board not only applauded the efforts of individual students at its October meeting, but also heard that student test scores are way above the state average and that the student surveys show that most students feel good about school and feel they have a connection to an adult at the school should they ever need someone to talk with. Click here for full story.

Hinesburg Food Shelf weathering the storm

Our intern, Sarah Bokelberg – made available through the University of Vermont Center for Community News – spent time with the Hinesburg Resource Center and reports that despite the chaos in Washington, the food shelf is able to provide for an increasing number of area residents needing food. In large part, the resilience comes from generous donations from the community and food and donation drives like the one conducted by the Hinesburg Fire Department last weekend. Click here for full story.

Bruce Schulman and a creation. Photo by John Penoyar

My Story: Hinesburg resident shares love for painting

We have a new My Story feature this week and it’s a little different than the rest: A digital story – audio, photos and music – in which Bruce Schulman talks about living in Hinesburg and his drive to paint. His style is unique and, as he says “people like it.” Hinesburg artist and musician John Penoyar interviewed Bruce and put together this engaging ‘video.’ Click here to experience the story.

For those of you who drive the Richmond Road and are wondering what’s going on, plans were to install a sewer line to Triple L on the berm; but that proved infeasible. Hence the line is being put under the road.

The Hinesburg Development Committee cancelled its Nov. 4 meeting and will consider the final agreements for approval of six developments on Nov. 18.

Hinesburg voters passed two bond issues by a wide margin, one to repair bridges and one to connect the new well – and provide a back-up generator – to the town’s water system.

CVU student writes about how students feel about the new cellphone ban on campus based on an extensive survey and interviews.

The penultimate issue of the printed Hinesburg Record should have arrived in your mailboxes by now, but in case it hasn’t, here’s a pdf of the entire issue; and

The 5/6 Buccaneers Youth Football team did their best but came up short in the state championships last weekend; The Record spent time with them at practice and produced this digital story.

Monday

Senior Meet-up at 1 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library, Community Room

Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall

Tuesday

Food Shelf Open Hours, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

CVU’s HER club holds public event — with pizza — to talk about getting a required Women in History Unit. 5:30 p.m., Shelburne’s Pearson Library

Thursday

Affordable Housing Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting).

Next Week

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg Parish Hall Vermont Afghan Alliance Executive Director Molly Gray and board Vice President Jim Gelber, a Hinesburg resident, will present on the work of the Alliance to welcome and assist Afghan allies in the Chittenden County Area and statewide. Doors open at 6 p.m. with snacks available. Donations accepted to support the Vermont Afghan Alliance.

