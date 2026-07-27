My Story: From England to TV to Flying to Hinesburg

Joe Gannon has had a wide variety of occupations in widely varied locations, always following his heart. Listen to this audio story (or read it) here.

Hinesburg Artists on Exhibit at Birds of Vermont Museum Art Show

Five Hinesburg artists have artwork on display at Wings • Waters • Ways, the Birds of Vermont Museum’s curated art exhibit, which asks the question, How do artists perceive birds, waters, and the ways we interact? Read the full article, and get details on the exhibit here.

“Goose Gun” by Hinesburg artist Nancy Anisfield.

Vermont Secretary of State Announces New Videos from Voting Accessibility Task Force

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has shared new informational video resources with voters. The videos describe Vermont’s tablet-based Accessible Voting System, and information about how to vote while experiencing homelessness. Read the full article, with links to the videos, here.

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Hinesburg Then & Now – Photo Contest

We will be regularly posting local photos to test your knowledge of Hinesburg’s history. Put your guess in the comments at the full article and after a week, we’ll update this post to tell you the facts. Have fun!

Obituary: Wayne Barr

Wayne Richmond Barr of Williston, Vermont, passed away on July 5, 2026, after a period of failing health. Read the full obituary here.

Obituary: Leo Fortin

Lionel “Leo” N. Fortin, 80, of Hinesburg passed away peacefully on July 20, 2026. Born on Sept. 16, 1945, to Rene and Muriel Fortin, Leo was a lifelong resident of Hinesburg, a town he proudly called home throughout his entire life. Services will be held July 27 and 28. Details and the full obituary here.

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Word of the Week – Dicta

Dicta is the plural of a slightly more common word. Learn about irregular plurals, a bit of Latin, and how this relates to “I know it when I see it” and “Corporate Personhood” in the full article

In case you missed it …

Wetland Restoration in Hinesburg Complete

Lewis Creek Association (LCA) is pleased to announce the completion of a major water quality restoration project behind the United Church of Hinesburg (UCH). Read the full story here.

District Releases Agreement on Turf Field

CVSD signed an agreement with the group Community Field Project to move forward with a privately-financed artificial turf field, grandstands, lighting, scoreboard, access and parking at CVU. Read the “memorandum of understanding” (MOU), and The Record reporting on the issue, here.

Upcoming:

Tuesday, July 28

Energy & Climate Action Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m. Town Hall, lower level conference room and via Zoom.

Wednesday, July 29

Hinesburg Concerts in the Park Series, 6:30-8:30 p.m. behind the Hinesburg Community School. This week, “The Fog” is performing, weather permitting (which isn’t looking good). More info here.

Thursday, July 30

Small Town, Big Picture: Norman Rockwell and the Arlington Artists, Free talk, in-person and via Zoom, at the Shelburne Museum. Registration required. More info here.

Friday, July 31