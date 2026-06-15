Recreation News and 4th of July Schedule

It’s just around the corner – the Fourth of July! Although there won’t be fireworks, there will be a parade and other activities. See details, and read other Recreation Dept. news here.

Hinesburg Record Editor Receives Award

Burlington City Arts announced Saturday, June 13, that Geoffrey Gevalt is this year’s recipient of the Herb Lockwood Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts. The prize honors arts leadership in Vermont, recognizing artists producing significant work ranging from the visual arts to writing, drama, dance, film and fine woodworking and those who are active in encouraging other artists. Read the full article here.

Congratulations to HCS 8th Graders

It was standing-room-only at CVU auditorium as parents, brothers, sisters, cousins, grandparents and friends crowded in to applaud and cheer their Hinesburg Community School eighth-grade graduates. See the full list of graduates, lots of photos, and hear about the fire alarm, in the full article here.

New Venue for Comedy Open Mic Night

Moondog Tavern was packed on Wednesday, June 10, as people from Hinesburg and beyond found respite from the rainy night to watch returners and newcomers try their hand at stand-up comedy. Jokes were made about topics ranging from the Real Housewives of New York City to the Epstein files. One performer read a poem about meat; another played harmonica. Read the full article here.

CVU News

The Class of 2026 Graduates

Parents, family, friends, teachers, administrators crammed into Patrick Gym on Saturday to honor this year’s CVU graduating class. A photo story, click here.

A Trio of Champions

Three spring teams – girls track, boys lacrosse and the #2 ultimate frisbee team – won their respective championships last week. Full video, slideshow click here.

The Case for Artificial Turf

Eli Lesser-Goldsmith and the coalition of organizations and financial supporters make the case for the $6 million gift to CVU of an artificial turf field, bleachers, concession building, lighting, ADA access. Read their Letter to the Editor here.

Obituary: Harriett Schaffer Brainard

Harriett Schaffer Brainard, 102, of Hinesburg, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, one day after celebrating her 102nd birthday. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 1. Read the full obituary here.

Obituary: Gill B. Coates

Gill Beryl Coates, a life-long Hinesburg resident, peacefully passed away in his sleep from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on the morning of June 5, 2026, in his family home on Texas Hill in Hinesburg. Read the full obituary here.

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Word of the Week – Tittle (nope, not Title)

They’re everywhere! They’re all over this newsletter! It’s like an infestation! Read about this word that I learned about when I accidentally typed it into an online word game. Plus, don’t you hate it when you look up a word, and the definition uses other words you don’t know? Well, we’ve got some bonus words for you this week, from this dictionary chain reaction.

In case you missed it…

My Story: Throwing an Axe at My Wedding

We have another episode in our ongoing ‘My Story’ series. In this story, Denise Bouchard talks about the photo below – how it came to be and how for many years she competed in a variety of lumberjack sports. Listen to the story here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, June 16

DEIB Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Development Review Board Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

All Ages Comedy Open Mic Night, 6:30-8 p.m. at Carpenter-Carse Library. Tell a joke. Make faces. Sing a silly song (acoustic only). More details here.

Wednesday, June 17

Selectboard Meeting , 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room.

Trails Committee meeting, 7-9 p.m. Town Hall, third floor conference room.

Friday, June 19