(Corrected) The Weekly Record – June 29, 2026
Turf field issue heats up: Read our extensive news analysis (with audio narration); stories on a hydrogeologist report and the town planning commission becomes the latest to express concerns.
CVSD Turf Field Updates:
In a Special News Analysis, The Record outlines the many issues facing the CVSD board when it meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at CVU library. Audio narration is included for your convenience. click this link to read on our website.
A Burlington environmental firm finished a month-long study of the proposal to donate a $6 million artificial field for CVU and concluded that Hinesburg’s water would not be threatened with contamination from runoff from the field. The draft study will be presented to the board by Waite and Heindel representatives at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, meeting at the CVU library or Zoom (click this link at time of meeting.) Supt. Adam Bunting said the board “might” vote after the presentation and public comment periods. For The Record’s story summarizing the study as well as copies of the full study, Hinesburg’s Water Source Protection Plan and a recent letter of concern from the Hinesburg Planning Commission, click here to be read the story on The Record’s website.
For all of The Record’s coverage of the artificial turf field proposal, click here to go to a list of stories on our website.
No Fireworks, but Fun Fourth of July Events Nonetheless
Way back in January, Hinesburg received notification that the annual fireworks display would cost $20,000, an enormous jump from the year before. The selectboard decided that it was too much to pay and so declined to sign up for the annual show that has been held since 1976. Despite the loss of the evening light show, there will be a parade, music, food and other fun activities during the day on July 4. Click here to read the story on The Record’s website.
(Editor’s note: In the initial version of this item, The Record incorrectly described Hinesburg Resist’s plans for their Fourth of July parade. Below is the correct description. We regret the error and appreciate the positive message the group hopes to present.)
Learning songs of resistance
Hinesburg Resists got together with a central Vermont group last week to learn songs of protest and resistance over the years. The group will be marching in the Fourth of July parade carrying posters of individuals from America’s 250 years of history to celebrate the immigrants who have contributed to our country over the last 250 years. Click here to get to our website to read the story and hear audio from the gathering.
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Responsible Growth Hinesburg’s 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction Begins on Saturday
Responsible Growth Hinesburg is holding its 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction, starting on July 4. Bidding for the auction, which ends on July 11, will be done online. Each original piece of art in the auction measures just four inches by four inches. This year’s artists include Mary Azarian, Ashley Wolff, Mary Hill, Gregry Maguire, Andy Newman, Liza Woodruff, Marguerite Jarvis and many others. Click here for more info, including a link to the bidding website.
Letter: Support for Molly Gray for Lt. Governor
Hinesburg resident James Gelber sent us a letter in support of candidate Molly Gray. Read the full letter here.
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Word of the Week – Otiose
This is a fun word, and if you’re like me, you just pronounced it wrong inside your head. Read about this word, and a bit about what Margaret Atwood is up to these days (yes, she’s still with us!) here.
In case you missed it…
Habitat Happenings – Six Affordable Housing Opportunities
Six new homes in two separate buildings will soon be built by Habitat for Humanity on Mechanicsville Road. Read about options to purchase one of the homes, and about volunteer opportunities, in the full article by the Affordable Housing Committee.
Selectboard Pushes Back on Town Common
At their June 17 meeting, the selectboard and Assistant Town Manager Joy Grossman expressed concerns about the proposed playground, costs and maintenance responsibilities. The Town Common Committee sought approval from the selectboard to order the playground equipment. The selectboard requested a formal budget spreadsheet and physical maintenance plan to be presented before approving the plan. Read the full article, including other selectboard meeting items, here.
Upcoming
Tuesday, June 30
CVSD Board Meeting, 6 p.m., CVU library or Zoom (click this link at time of meeting.)
Wednesday, July 1
Selectboard Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.
Community Potluck and Art Unveiling, Carpenter-Carse Library, 6-8 p.m. Join us for a celebration of community, creativity, and America’s 250th anniversary! We will kick off the event by unveiling the community art project led by Terry Zigmund, followed by live music, a potluck, and a visit from The Scoop ice cream truck. More info and sign-up link here.
Friday, July 3
Hilly Hobble Foot Race, Check-in begins 6 p.m. at Hinesburg Community School. See details here.
Saturday, July 4
Hinesburg’s July 4th Celebration, Parade starts at 11 a.m. See details and other events here.