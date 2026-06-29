CVSD Turf Field Updates:

No Fireworks, but Fun Fourth of July Events Nonetheless

Way back in January, Hinesburg received notification that the annual fireworks display would cost $20,000, an enormous jump from the year before. The selectboard decided that it was too much to pay and so declined to sign up for the annual show that has been held since 1976. Despite the loss of the evening light show, there will be a parade, music, food and other fun activities during the day on July 4. Click here to read the story on The Record’s website.

(Editor’s note: In the initial version of this item, The Record incorrectly described Hinesburg Resist’s plans for their Fourth of July parade. Below is the correct description. We regret the error and appreciate the positive message the group hopes to present.)

Learning songs of resistance

Hinesburg Resists got together with a central Vermont group last week to learn songs of protest and resistance over the years. The group will be marching in the Fourth of July parade carrying posters of individuals from America’s 250 years of history to celebrate the immigrants who have contributed to our country over the last 250 years. Click here to get to our website to read the story and hear audio from the gathering.

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Responsible Growth Hinesburg’s 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction Begins on Saturday

Responsible Growth Hinesburg is holding its 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction, starting on July 4. Bidding for the auction, which ends on July 11, will be done online. Each original piece of art in the auction measures just four inches by four inches. This year’s artists include Mary Azarian, Ashley Wolff, Mary Hill, Gregry Maguire, Andy Newman, Liza Woodruff, Marguerite Jarvis and many others. Click here for more info, including a link to the bidding website.

Forget Me Nots by Marguerite Jarvis; one of the paintings to be auctioned.

Letter: Support for Molly Gray for Lt. Governor

Hinesburg resident James Gelber sent us a letter in support of candidate Molly Gray. Read the full letter here.

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Word of the Week – Otiose

This is a fun word, and if you’re like me, you just pronounced it wrong inside your head. Read about this word, and a bit about what Margaret Atwood is up to these days (yes, she’s still with us!) here.

In case you missed it…

Habitat Happenings – Six Affordable Housing Opportunities

Six new homes in two separate buildings will soon be built by Habitat for Humanity on Mechanicsville Road. Read about options to purchase one of the homes, and about volunteer opportunities, in the full article by the Affordable Housing Committee.

Selectboard Pushes Back on Town Common

At their June 17 meeting, the selectboard and Assistant Town Manager Joy Grossman expressed concerns about the proposed playground, costs and maintenance responsibilities. The Town Common Committee sought approval from the selectboard to order the playground equipment. The selectboard requested a formal budget spreadsheet and physical maintenance plan to be presented before approving the plan. Read the full article, including other selectboard meeting items, here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, June 30

CVSD Board Meeting, 6 p.m., CVU library or Zoom (click this link at time of meeting.)

Wednesday, July 1

Selectboard Meeting , 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Community Potluck and Art Unveiling, Carpenter-Carse Library, 6-8 p.m. Join us for a celebration of community, creativity, and America’s 250th anniversary! We will kick off the event by unveiling the community art project led by Terry Zigmund, followed by live music, a potluck, and a visit from The Scoop ice cream truck. More info and sign-up link here.

Friday, July 3

Hilly Hobble Foot Race, Check-in begins 6 p.m. at Hinesburg Community School. See details here.

Saturday, July 4