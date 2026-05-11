Nate Methot and his 375-pound ride.

The Challenges of ALS

“I exist in two rooms. Mostly just one. My life is that small. Shockingly small. The rooms are not mine; they were assigned to me and, perhaps, I’m lucky to have two. But after five months of gray, of snow and rain and wind and cold, one of my last slivers of autonomy robbed by impassable roads, it’s hard to feel lucky. I feel imprisoned. …”

So begins our newest column, ‘Life on the Head of a Pin,” by Hinesburg resident, Nate Methot, who will be writing about the journey he is on with ALS. Nate is a remarkably upbeat and active person, and we are sure that his column will prove both fascinating and inspiring. Click here to read his first column – Jailbreak in the Springtime.

Selectboard votes to send a stern letter to the CVSD board expressing their concerns about the proposed donation of a $5.5 million artificial turf field at CVU, saying the risk of contamination of Hinesburg’s water – and other problems – put the town in a terrible position.



Coaches outline the need for better fields and why an artificial turf field is the answer.

Wendy Frink, Hinesburg Nursery School Director and Teacher, to Retire After 20 Years

After 20 amazing years helping Hinesburg’s young children learn, grow, and play, Wendy Frink has decided to retire from her teacher and director role at Hinesburg Nursery School. A celebration will be held on June 7. Read the full article here.

Wendy celebrating the end of the year with a student.

Obituary: Nancy Ann Berger

Nancy Ann Berger was an active volunteer and member of many town organizations. A Celebration of Life scheduled for July 25. Read the full obituary here.

In case you missed it…

My Story: Rufus Patrick

Hinesburg’s Mr. Music talks about his family heritage of playing in bands and inspired him to start the Hinesburg Community Band in 1996 in this audio story on our website.

Almost Time to Plant Potatoes

Our bi-monthly gardening column offers ideas on how and when and what types of tubers to plant this spring. Did you know that in New England, dandelions can be used as a reasonable gauge to tell if the soil has dried and warmed enough for potatoes to be comfortable? Read more here.

Summer Theater Returns to Williston

Hinesburg couple Connor Kendall and Merrill Cameron star as Will and Viola in Shakespeare in Love, running June 11-20 at the Isham Barn. Read the full story here.

Outdoors: The Most Dangerous Creature in Vermont

Our Outdoors columnist Philip Werner discusses how Lyme disease-carrying ticks remain a major health concern for residents and visitors. Read the full article here.

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Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

This week’s Word of the Week is actually a 3-for-1! Learn about jings, japes, and boffo, all from one amazing book series for youth or adults – the Tiffany Aching series, set in Discworld, by Terry Pratchett. Full article here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, May 12

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee Meeting , 6 p.m. by Zoom only. Agenda and details here.

Recreation Commission Meeting , 6 p.m. Town Hall, third floor conference room. Agenda here.

Conservation Commission Meeting, 7 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library. Agenda here.

Wednesday, May 13

Planning Commission Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower level conference room and on Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Gone Guys: Community Film Screening and Discussion, 6:30-8 p.m. at Charlotte Central School library. A Vermont-produced documentary exploring the growing disengagement of boys and young men from school, work, and community life. Details here.

Friday, May 15

Virtual Birding Workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Carpenter Carse Library or from home online. Details here.

Saturday, May 16