Twenty-five Years of Service with Library

Katherine Kjelleren is stepping down from the Carpenter-Carse Library board after several decades of guidance, work, and help as a library director. Read about how she became a board member, and her fond recollections of being on the board in the full article here.

Katherine Kjelleren with her son enjoys some time on a recent vacation in Hawaii. (Courtesy Photo.)

Selectboard Send Letter to CVSD Regarding Turf Field

On May 9, the selectboard sent a letter to CVSD, urging them to exercise caution and careful consideration of the proposed gift of a turf field at CVU. Read the full letter here. For background on the board’s action, click here.

John Kingston Running for Vermont State Representative

John Kingston is an Independent seeking the seat being vacated by Phil Pouech’s retirement. He states, “I am running because I believe we can do better. We need to make progress on affordability and growth, and we need to do that in a fiscally responsible way. Vermont and our local communities are wonderful places to live, but they are at risk if we don’t take the necessary actions to protect them.” Read his full statement here.

Obituary: Linda Palmer

Linda Palmer of Hinesburg peacefully passed away on May 12, 2026, with her husband George and good friend Carol Cushing by her side. Visiting hours Tuesday, May 19; funeral services Wednesday, May 20, at the United Church of Hinesburg. Full obituary here.

Obituary: Kandy-Kay Potter

Kandy-Kay M Potter, 60, of Hinesburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 9, 2026, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Visiting hours Monday, May 18; service and reception Tuesday, May 19. Full obituary here.

New Feature

In Brief: Timely Short Stories of Interest

We’ve started a new feature, an article called In Brief: Timely Short Stories of Interest. This page will hold short news stories that are too brief to warrant their own separate article. The link will always stay the same – we’ll add and remove items as needed. Check it out here.

In case you missed it…

Wendy Frink, Hinesburg Nursery School Director and Teacher, to Retire After 20 Years

After 20 amazing years helping Hinesburg’s young children learn, grow, and play, Wendy Frink has decided to retire from her teacher and director role at Hinesburg Nursery School. A celebration will be held on June 7. Read the full article here.

The Challenges of ALS

“I exist in two rooms. Mostly just one. My life is that small. Shockingly small. The rooms are not mine; they were assigned to me and, perhaps, I’m lucky to have two. But after five months of gray, of snow and rain and wind and cold, one of my last slivers of autonomy robbed by impassable roads, it’s hard to feel lucky. I feel imprisoned. …”

So begins our newest column, ‘Life on the Head of a Pin,” by Hinesburg resident, Nate Methot, who will be writing about the journey he is on with ALS. Click here to read his first column – Jailbreak in the Springtime.

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Police Incidents Log

A reminder that you can find the latest police incidents log by clicking on the “Police/Fire” heading on our website. There will be one article per month, which we update as we receive more incidents.

Word of the Week – Contumacious

Read about this fun wood, from a “cozy” series, in this article where we also discuss what “cozy” means with regards to books and games, and an interesting online bookstore that supports local bookstores.

Upcoming

Tuesday, May 19

CVSD School Board Regular Meeting , 6-8:30 p.m. at the CVU library or via Zoom with this link. Meeting ID: 829 1919 4981 Passcode: cvsd11.

DRB Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Town Hall and by Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Wednesday, May 20

Hinesburg Board of Abatement Meeting , 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall in the first floor conference room and by Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Selectboard Meeting , 6 p.m. at Town Hall and by Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Trails Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Town Hall, third floor conference room.

Friday, May 22

Saturday, May 23

Bloomtime Festival at the UVM Hort Farm, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 85 Green Mountain Drive, South Burlington. More info on our In Brief page.

Monday, May 25