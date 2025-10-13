The Record Staff

Out walking the Russell Trails on Sunday we came upon this resting at an intersection of two farm roads:

And then we came upon three middle-school boys who explained that the binder contained the script to the movie they were shooting. What’s the movie about? “Mission Impossible,” said one, “without Tom Cruise.”

We did not get their names but hope they share their finished product with us.

We continued on. The walk was dry as ever, of course. While Hinesburg got two inches of much needed rain last week, it was not enough, according to the National Weather Service. Another 7-8 inches is needed to offset the drought we’ve experienced since mid-July. But not all at once. Please.

Hinesburg Fire Department and state officials remind everyone that there is a ban on outdoor burning of any kind.

And now the news:

Vermont Supreme Court Comes to CVU

This Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in three cases in CVU’s auditorium as part of its program to help students understand the judicial system. The public is invited; arguments begin at 9:30 a.m., but get there early. Full story, click here.

Services held for Lauren Morrill

On a crisp Saturday morning, hundreds turned out to pay their respects to and celebrate the life of Lauren Morrill of North Ferrisburgh, who was killed Oct. 4 in a head-on collision on Silver Street. The driver of the other car, Logan Cody of Shelburne has been charged in connection with the accident. Story, click here. Morrill’s obituary, click here

Selectboard holds informational meeting Wednesday on bond vote.

The Hinesburg selectboard will hold a special informational meeting this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom (click at time of meeting) for you to learn more about the two bond issues that will be up for a vote on Nov. 4. (The Record will go into more detail the week before the vote.)

The $1 million bridge/culvert bond would help fund the town’s share of three projects:

The Hollow Road bridge which is badly need of repair from natural deterioration. The project is estimated to cost $700,000 but the town has received a $200,000 state grant to offset the cost.

Two projects on Beecher Hill Road: Bridge #23 (on the North Road side near the entrance to the Town Garage) and Bridge #28 (halfway between Route 116 and North Road). Both were damaged in the July 2024 flood, and both are eligible for 75 percent FEMA funding and, upon completion, up to 17.5 percent reimbursement from the state. The FEMA money would have to be in hand for the project to move forward, Town Manager Todd Odit has said.

The Well #6 bond — $2.1 million — would entail running a three-phase electric line to the well to power the pump; to install the transmission pipe from the well to the town water treatment facility; and to purchase and set up generators to run the water system in the event of power failure.. Well #6 — drilled by the developers of Haystack Crossing and given to the town — is intended as backup and to meet needs of future approved developments. The project’s cost would be offset by revenues from those new developments and interest would be paid by ratepayers only.

Reminder: Hiking trails to close soon.

The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee continues to support deer hunting in both town forests as a management tool to prevent over-browsing by deer. Sections of both the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest will be closed to all recreation except hunting between Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Dec. 14. Full story and map here.

Apple season is drawing to a close

The apple season and the apple business have been good this fall, but the drought has brought about early drops, so the season may be ending soon. Shelburne Orchards plans to finish up on Oct. 19. Check with our list of area orchards for more.

Covid-19 Vaccines are here.

A reminder that the Vermont Health Department has opened up Covid 19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 5 without restriction and without a physician’s prescription. Medicare, Medicaid and the state’s two insurers will cover the shots. Kinney Drugs on Route 116 is now administering the Moderna vaccines which are safe regardless of which vaccine you had before. Click here for story and links to sign up.

Listen to your neighbors tell a story

Check out the new My Story series, which features memories told by Hinesburg residents in their own voice. We’ll roll these out weekly in January, but we have a few for you to sample, including a sweet story about loons told by Ruth Ann Rhodes and a pig story by Lynn Gardner.

Monday

Elders Meet up, 1 p.m., Carpenter Carse Library; stories, stories and more stories.

Economic Development Committee, 5:30-7:30, Town Hall

Tuesday

Food Shelf open hours (Friday, also), 5:30-7:30, Hinesburg Food Shelf.

Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library. On the agenda: Discussion of renewed effort to install artificial turf fields at CVU; Baldwin Road development.

Ccagenda10 205KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Wednesday

Bond Information Meeting and Selectboard regular meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall and on Zoom; click link at time of meeting.

Sbagenda10 310KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Friday

Jody Albright and John Penoyar, with special guest Todd Sagar, Friday, Oct 17th from 7pm - 8ish pm at Carpenter-Carse Library; donations support the library. John (guitar, vocals) and Jody (vocals) have been playing music since the 1980’s and are joined by Todd Sagar on violin, dobro and chromatic harmonica.

Saturday

The Lewis Creek Association plans a full day of field trips, canoe paddle, talks, landscape painting and refreshments starting at 8 a.m.; starting point Monkton Town Hall. Full story and sign-up links here.

The Burlington Out of the Darkness Walk to raise suicide prevention awareness will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park Pavilion in South Burlington. The event will also raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To pledge and for more information, click here. In September, a bike ride beginning in Hinesburg raised more than $11,000 for AFSP. Click here for story.

Not one but TWO crafts fairs. One at CVU and one at the Firehouse will give you a chance to shop early for the holidays. Click here for full story.

