Martin Luther King, Aug. 28, 1963; Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C.

Martin Luther King Day 2026

To remind us why we celebrate Martin Luther King today (Jan. 19, 2026) and to remember his impact on this country in the 1960s, The Record has posted the full audio and text of his famous speech, “I Have a Dream.” Have a listen by clicking here.

And now the news …

CVSD Targeted by Feds

The U.S. Department of Education issued a press release last Wednesday saying its Office of Civil Rights is investigating 18 American school entities – including the Champlain Valley School District – for what it terms discrimination against women for its policies allowing transgender and gender non-conforming students to participate in all school activities, including sports. Superintendent Adam Bunting, saying the district was following Vermont law with its policy, said it would respond in time, but, in the meantime, vowed to protect and support all its students. Full story, click here.

FY2027 Budgets Near Final Approvals

It’s safe to say our taxes are going to go up, but exactly how much, we won’t know until the spring – and the vote March 3. Both the CVSD board and the Hinesburg selectboard gave voice approval last week to their respective budgets:

The school board approved a $107 million budget with the bulk of the $5.1 million increase due to negotiated pay increases ($3.1 million) and higher healthcare costs ($721,000). For the moment, that means a tax increase of $64 per $100,000 of home value. But by early spring we’ll know how the education fund will be distributed and whether the governor and legislature approve a “buy-down” expenditure to bring rates down. Full story, click here.

The selectboard meanwhile approved a budget of $5.9 million with the bulk of that 8.1 percent increase to fund an additional firefighter/EMT and a sixth police officer (to start January 2027), but because of a drop in non-tax revenue (cancellation of police coverage agreement with Richmond) the budget will require a 12 percent rise, about $66 per $100,000 of valuation. The board also agreed that there would be no fireworks this year, shying away from the $20,000 price tag from the fireworks company. Full story, click here.

Friends of CVU Fundraiser

The Friends of CVU have launched an effort to raise $20,000 by mid-February to support 10 or more students who wish to participate in travel programs and have financial barriers in achieving this dream. Full story, click here.

CVU boys basketball continue to win

CVU’s Charlie Charron scores against St. Johnsbury. The boys varsity basketball team is now 7-2 with a home game upcoming this Tuesday at 7 p.m. against BFA St. Albans. (Photo by Mark Bouvier.) SEE SLIDESHOW.

Obituaries

Two Hinesburg residents recently passed:

Mark R. Giroux , 72, a CVU and Vermont Technical College graduate, owner of the former Giroux Lumber Supply. Full obit here.

Norman H. Reuss, Jr., 78, cyclist, grandfather. Full obit here.

The Record seeks candidates’ statements

Are you running for office in Hinesburg’s March 3 election this year? If you are thinking of it, you must file papers with the Hinesburg Town Clerk by 5 p.m. Jan. 26. We are offering you an opportunity to write something (or record something) that you think will convince voters to choose you. No set questions, but we’d like to know something about you, what your skills and priorities are and what you would do first if you were elected. Send your photo, candidate statement – max 1,200 words or five-minute audio file to news@hinesburgrecord.org. Files should be .doc and/or .mp3 files. And don’t forget your photograph. DEADLINE: Feb. 9.

Guided walks of Hinesburg Town Forest

Mark your calendars: This Wednesday, Jan. 21, and again on Saturday, Jan. 24, the Chittenden County Forester will lead walks through the area of the Town Forest that is being logged. Meet at the Economou Road trailhead at 10 a.m. Full story, click here.

Remember that this offers you an opportunity to see some areas that are closed to normal hiking and snowshoeing because of the timber work. Read that story.

Efficiency Vermont rebates

Vermonters can keep their New Year’s resolutions to save energy with 2026 rebates and financial support from Efficiency Vermont and partners across the state – including weatherization incentives while funding lasts. Full story, click here.

Town Common pavilion moves forward

The Hinesburg selectboard on Wednesday approved a $100,000-plus contract to build the new timber-frame pavilion on the Town Common that will be named for the late Brian Busier. No tax money will be used: the Town Common Committee is raising the necessary funds from private donations. If you wish to contribute, click here. For information about the Town Common project so far, view or download the .pdf below:

Record notes

In case you missed it …

Wastewater plant opens

There were no marching bands or ribbon cuttings for the opening of the largest public works project in Hinesburg’s history last month – the new $19 million wastewater treatment plant. A special report.

Letter: Jess Frey writes about the difficulty in making ends meet

“I’m done being told to ‘work harder’ in a state where the numbers prove the system is failing – especially for kids. I have a healthy three-year-old, and like countless Vermont parents, I am doing everything right. I work. I budget. I plan. And still, stability feels out of reach.” Read her full commentary.

My Story: When contra dancing was everything

A story to listen to: Hinesburg resident Marianna Holzer tells how contra dancing became such an important part of her life. Listen here.

Upcoming

All meetings can be viewed live via Media Factory.

Monday, Jan. 19

Martin Luther King Day. Library, town offices and some businesses closed.

Tuesday, Jan 20

CVSD Budget Vote , 6 p.m., CVU or via Zoom (click link at time of meeting.)

DRB meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting). Agenda.

Wednesday, Jan. 21