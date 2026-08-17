2026 Vermont Primary Results

On Aug. 11, thousands turned out across the state to elect Democratic, Republican or Progressive party candidates for the general election in a variety of state races. See the statewide results in this article, along with the Hinesburg tallies.

Hinesburg Then & Now – Photo Challenge #2: Revealed

Last week, we published a (slightly cropped) photo of this building, and asked readers to guess, in the comments, where it had been located:

Find out where this building is (or rather, the copy that was quickly rebuilt after it burned down) and the interesting history of the building in this article.

Large Developments Moving Slowly

Several development projects – which are expected to bring approximately 400 new housing units to Hinesburg – are moving along. Slowly. Read updates of several projects here.

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The Making of the Pavilion

The Town Common Committee released an amazing time-lapse video of the construction of the new pavilion on the Town Common, and shared other news about the project in this article.

Turf Field Update – CVSD Board Meeting This Week

The turf field is not on the CVSD board’s meeting agenda this week. But when it meets on Aug. 18, Hinesburg’s two representatives are expected to explain their support for the project. See this article for details, including how to join the meeting in person or via Zoom.

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Obituary: Jean Aube Miner

Jean Aldena Aube Miner, 96, of Hinesburg passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the McClure-Miller Respite House on July 27, 2026. She was born in her grandparents’ home on Pond Road in Hinesburg and was the oldest of Hector and Mildred Harvey Aube’s 11 children. Services will be held on Sept. 12. Read the full obituary here.

Higher Education Honors

Many Hinesburg students have achieved academic honors, and/or have graduated. View the list here.

Word of the Week – Palladium

What’s the connection between George Washington, FDR, the 22nd Amendment, the Greek goddess Athena, an asteroid, and an element? Find out, with this week’s Word of the Week here.

In case you missed it …

Life on the Head of a Pin: A Passive Choice

What does it mean when a medical protocol becomes a routine, something you just do, something you don’t notice? Nate’s latest article discusses defaults and choice. You can read it here. “Life on the Head of a Pin” is a monthly column. The author was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly 15 years ago.

Hinesburg’s First National Night Out

Hinesburg joined almost 17,000 other communities across the country on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in hosting National Night Out – an initiative led by police departments that seeks to build and strengthen relationships between public safety agencies and the neighborhoods they serve. Read all about it in the full article here.

Upcoming:

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Development Review Board Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Details and agenda here.

CVSD Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at CVU library and via Zoom. Details here.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Selectboard Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Details and agenda here.

Thursday, Aug. 20