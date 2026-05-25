An Invitation: Come meet us!

We’d like to invite you to The Hinesburg Record Community Forum on Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room. Come meet the people behind our local digital newspaper, learn more about what we do and what we’re hoping to do, and connect with neighbors in conversation. We would love to meet you and hear from you. The gathering will be an open, constructive space to share ideas, ask questions and strengthen our sense of community. We will also be introducing this year’s Hinesburg Record Summer Fellowship reporter.

A Crankie Fest at Hinesburg Community School

For weeks, third graders at Hinesburg Community School have been hard at work, learning songs, writing lyrics and creating art as part of a ‘cranky’ project. Crankies are an old storytelling art form in which a long illustrated scroll is wound onto two spools which are loaded into a box with a viewing window and, yes, cranks at the top to move the scroll forward as a song is played or story told. Read more, and see videos of the students narrating their crankies here.

HCRC’s Twice is Nice is Seeking Volunteers

Hinesburg’s own Twice is Nice thrift store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and small home goods and décor. Beyond providing affordable and sustainable shopping, the store plays an important role in supporting the broader community. The store is part of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center (HCRC), and proceeds from the store benefit HCRC. To read more about the store and learn about volunteer opportunities, read the full article here.

Band Night at Hinesburg Community School

Hundreds of residents crowded into the Hinesburg Community School gym Thursday night to hear all of the school bands perform. The concert began with some samples from the HCS Jazz Band repertoire. We’ve highlighted their opening number in a digital story (photos and audio in video format) which you can view here.

CVSD Board Inches to Turf Field Decision

The Champlain Valley School District (CVSD) has hired an area independent consultant to study hydrogeological runoff patterns from CVU’s athletic Field B and to study the potential for contamination of Hinesburg’s water supply.

The contractor, whose identity was not revealed, is expected to report to the board by mid-June. Board chair Meghan Metzler said the board would not take action until it had received and discussed the report. Click here for full story.

Letters to the Editor Regarding Turf Field

As we did with the print paper, we accept Letters to the Editor. Two Hinesburg residents wrote to us this week, expressing their opinions about the CVU turf field. Read their letters here.

In addition, the Hinesburg Conservation Commission submitted a letter to the CVSD school board expressing their concerns. You can read that letter here.

Obituary: Robert E. Martell

Robert Eugene Martell lived a life of selfless love and kindness, intellectual curiosity and a deep commitment to making a difference by helping others. He passed away at home in Hinesburg on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with his wife Carol at his side. Read the full obituary here.

In case you missed it…

Twenty-five Years of Service with the Library

Katherine Kjelleren is stepping down from the Carpenter-Carse Library board after several decades of guidance, work, and help as a library director. Read about how she became a board member, and her fond recollections of being on the board in the full article here.

John Kingston Running for Vermont State Representative

John Kingston is an Independent seeking the seat being vacated by Phil Pouech’s retirement. He states, “I am running because I believe we can do better. We need to make progress on affordability and growth, and we need to do that in a fiscally responsible way. Vermont and our local communities are wonderful places to live, but they are at risk if we don’t take the necessary actions to protect them.” Read his full statement here.

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Word of the Week - Sublimate

By Cathy Ryan

Do you ever wonder why your ice cubes shrink in the freezer, or a dusting of snow vanishes even though the temperature has stayed well below freezing? Do you sometimes redirect socially-unacceptable impulses into something more productive? Are you curious what the heck the connection is between these scenarios? If so, check out our Word of the Week here.

Upcoming

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day Observance, 9 a.m. at the Veterans Monuments at the corner of Route 116 and Silver Street, next to the former Good Times Café. More info on our In Brief page.

Tuesday, May 26

Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Committee Meeting , 6 p.m. Held remotely via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Energy and Climate Action Committee Meeting, 7:30- 9 p.m. Hinesburg Town Hall, lower level conference room and via Zoom.

Thursday, May 28

CVU Restorative Practice Board community discussion and presentation. Two sessions available at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, May 30