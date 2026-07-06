CVSD Agrees to Accept Turf Field Gift

In a sometimes contentious meeting, the district school board voted to accept the gift of a $6 million artificial turf field and athletic complex at CVU. To the opposition – which included nearly 1,000 Hinesburg residents who’d signed petitions against the proposal – it was a huge disappointment. For the many in support, it was the culmination of 15 years of trying. Link to our website for story and video of meeting. For all past coverage of the issue, click here.

Fourth of July coverage: You Can’t Rain on Our Parade!

Hinesburg firefighters are undeterred by heavy mist on Saturday. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

Hot weather on Friday couldn’t discourage young and older runners in the Hilly Hobble Race Friday, nor could rain discourage Hinesburg from holding a spectacular parade. We have photos and results for you on our website, hinesburgrecord.org.

Hilly Hobble slideshow (and race results), click here.

Parade slideshow (and float judging results) click here.

Roger Kohn chosen as Grand Marshal. click here.

Mark Lavoie doing what he loves best. (Photo by Claire MacDonald)

My Story: Man falls in Love with the harmonica

Bristol man tells his story playing his instrument for punctuation. A wonderful audio story with a nice written piece filling in the gaps. Read/listen to Claire MacDonald’s story of Mark Lavoie.

“Life on the Head of a Pin” – Authenticity

In this month’s “Life on the Head of a Pin” column, Nate Methot, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly 15 years ago, writes about how he kept his illness secret from many of his friends. In this article, he discusses the challenges of revealing his diagnosis to friends, family, and strangers.

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Obituary: Lyle Bissonette

Lyle Bissonette, a lifelong resident of Hinesburg, was born on Dec. 3, 1939, and passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026. Read the full obituary including services details here.

Obituary: Bernard Roy Sr.

Bernard Joseph Roy Sr. of Hinesburg died on June 26, 2026. He was 83 years old. Read the full obituary here.

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Word of the Week – Bellwether

Sure, you may feel like you have a sense of the word bellwether, but do you know about the 15th century origin and definition of the word? And what the heck is a wether? Hint: 🔔🐑. Find out, and read about what else was found in a 1988 issue of The Hinesburg Record here.

In case you missed it …

The First Amendment – and local news organizations – protect you.

Editor Geoffrey Gevalt makes a case for the First Amendment being the ultimate protection to our democracy but while the Constitution guarantees a free press, it doesn’t assure a healthy one. Right now the news business is in crisis. You can help by supporting community journalism. Read us. Spread the word. Thanks. Commentary can be read – or listen to – here on our website.

Library Unveils Community-Created Mural

The Carpenter-Carse Library revealed its new mural – a community-created piece made up of more than 100 mosaic tiles, titled “Who We Are,” in a celebratory evening accompanied by a potluck, sprinklers for the kids, and free ice cream. The mosaic mural, funded by a 250th Anniversary grant from the Vermont Arts Council, celebrates the community’s values and the individuals that compose it. Read the full article here. Responsible Growth Hinesburg’s 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction Continues through Saturday

Art Auction

Responsible Growth Hinesburg’s Annual Tiny Art Auction, started on July 4. Online bidding ends on July 11. Proceeds will be split between the Hinesburg Food Shelf and NOFA (Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont). Click here for more info, including a link to the bidding website.

Upcoming

Tuesday, July 7

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Wednesday, July 8

Planning Commission Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Hinesburg Summer Concerts in the Park: Rodney Putnam will be performing at the pavilion behind Hinesburg Community School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday, July 9